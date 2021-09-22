Celebrating Edinburgh’s literary history
For anyone looking for a quick snapshot of Edinburgh’s rich literary history, look no further.
Henderson presents an instructive and illuminating look into the literary legacy of the great city of Edinburgh, featuring overlooked or untold stories accompanied by photographs of famous landmarks and statues.
This book provides a new perspective on a grand and ancient city.
Edinburgh’s Literary Heritage: And How It Changed The World, by Jan-Andrew Henderson, £15.99
3 stars
