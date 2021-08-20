Celebrating a fascinating explorer of the Victorian era

Author Jacki Hill-Murphy has travelled to some of the lesser explored parts of the world to recreate the journeys of female explorers from the past.

This book focuses on Isabella Bird the 4ft 11in force of nature who explored, amongst others, India, Japan and New Zealand.

Hill-Murphy recounts the story of Bird beautifully, paying homage to her fearlessness, her questing curiosity and her unwillingness to be constrained by being a woman in the Victorian era.

The Life and Travels of Isabella Bird, by Jacki Hill-Murphy, published by Pen & Sword, £19.99.