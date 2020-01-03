Casting a Gaelic eye over Scotland’s place names

A comprehensive field guide to Scotland’s Gaelic landscape has been released, in an expanded and updated second edition.

Reading the Gaelic Landscape, by John Murray, helps people to interpret the Highland landscape through place names, while the landscape character and history are perceived through a Gaelic lens.

Following the success of the first edition, this new edition has been expanded and improved with additional images and enhanced drawings. The subject matter has been expanded with the chapter on grammar and pronunciation extended.

There are examples of how Gaelic personal names and the human body are used in place names and many etymological sources have been added to place-name tables.

In addition to the generic index, there is now an index of specific place names. And there’s more to say about hares, bears and boars!

A spokemsn for publishers Whittles said: ‘Reading the Gaelic Landscape is essential for anyone who is interested in the Scottish Highlands and its native language. It enables people to read and understand place names in Gaelic, providing insights into landscape character and history.

‘The book enriches the experience of walkers, climbers, sailors, bird watchers and fishers by sketching the named context, where they practise their pursuits.

‘Outdoor enthusiasts need no longer struggle with unfamiliar spellings and words, as they can develop a new perspective of place through an understanding of Gaelic toponymy.

‘The ways Gaelic poets like Sorley MacLean and Duncan Bàn MacIntyre used the named landscape in their work is explored. Names are used to speculate about species extinctions and the history of the Caledonian Forest.

‘Readers learn how place has been defined in Gaelic and how this has been recorded, through a deeper understanding of how native speakers applied their language to the landscape.’

Reading the Gaelic Landscape is available for £18.99 from Whittles Publishing.