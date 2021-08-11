Camp Crackers is the perfect staycation read

Witty and well characterised, Camp Crackers is a thoroughly entertaining, comedic read.

Set in the Scottish countryside, we follow siblings Sunny and Gil McIntosh as they agree to renovate, rather reluctantly, their uncle’s dilapidated cottage.

The biggest hurdle is yet to be discovered though, as they find his back garden has been invaded by some enthusiastic campers.

Stewart’s colourful characters are likeable, despite their humorous flaws.

This is a perfect read on a summertime staycation.

Camp Crackers, by Lisa Stewart, published by Brown Dog Books, £7.99.