Book swapping event to support Ukraine appeal

Book-lovers are indulging their passion for literature in aid of the British Red Cross Ukrainian fund in Glasgow.

The city’s bibliophiles are being invited to join a fundraising Sip and Swap evening at the stunning Oran Mor venue in the city’s west end on Tuesday, April 19, from 6-9.30pm.

Bookworms are asked to bring four books to the event which they can swap for four others. It will be hosted by well-known environmentalist and former broadcaster Heather Suttie, who founded Bookface, an online book group which has more than 2000 members from all over the world.

There will also be a luxury raffle with all proceeds going to the charity’s Ukrainian appeal. It will be hosted in Oran Mor’s newly-refurbished Brasserie restaurant.

The event is the sister to the hugely popular Bookface Book Swap Brunches which take place the first Saturday of each month in Glaschu. This has become a popular fixture in the city’s literary calendar and sees a number of guest authors and hosts including the BBC’s Sally Magnusson and award-winning author and journalist Maggie Ritchie.

Last month, the event featured the multiple Emmy and BAFTA award-winning film-maker and photographer Doug Allan and Sophie Gravia, the author of A Glasgow Kiss.

Heather Suttie said: ‘This is a great opportunity to enjoy drinks and book chat with fellow readers. You can bring any type of book to swap and we’re hoping the evening is a sell-out and that we raise a few thousand pounds for charity, through ticket sales.

‘I’m working on the luxury raffle and a lucky dip which includes generous donations of Loganair flights, art, dining experiences, signed books, and gifts from health and wellness brands and some of the city’s most loved destinations for brunch, lunch and dinner.”

Colin Beattie, owner of Oran Mor said: ‘We’re delighted to be hosting this fundraising Sip and Swap event which Heather is hosting. Books and culture are so important for our mental health and wellbeing and it’s great this event is bringing people together to raise funds for such an important cause.’

To book tickets at £20 including a glass of fizz on arrival, entry to the lucky dip and booking fee, visit Eventbrite.

The event is ticketed and runs from 6-9.30pm on Tuesday 19 April.