Book review – Hometown Tales: Highlands & Hebrides

From a series pairing new voices and celebrated writers, this book weaves together two tales of the Highlands and the Hebrides in a celebration of regional diversity.

Songwriter Colin MacIntyre’s The Boy in the Bubble is a funny memoir about growing up on Mull, while emerging writer Ellen MacAskill’s A9 is a piece of short fiction about a girl torn between her love in Inverness and the chance to spread her wings.

An entertaining and nostalgic read.

Hometown Tales: Highlands & Hebrides, by Colin MacIntyre and Ellen MacAskill, published by Orion Books, £9.99.