Another joyous trip to Scotland Street

Granny ‘Bana’ Morton always spoke of The Great McCall Smith.

And here he is, 15 books into the world’s longest-running serial novel, 44 Scotland Street, proving that his writing is as timeless as it is beguiling for all age groups.

This time, Bertie finds life moving at an extraordinary rate, and he’s under pressure to move to the not-so-balmy climes of Aberdeen.

A charming portrayal of city life, its inhabitants, and their imperfections, laced with simple life lessons.

In short, an absolute joy to read.

Love in the Time of Bertie, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Polygon, £17.99.