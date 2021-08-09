Another fantastic read from Alexander McCall Smith

From the esteemed, prolific author of the hit No1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series comes the third instalment of the Detective Varg series.

We already know to expect great things from Alexander McCall Smith, and this book does not disappoint.

Following Varg and his endeavours to solve the perplexing cases presented to the Malmö Department of Sensitive Crimes – this time following an investigation into a framed art historian – McCall Smith’s new novel is brilliantly pitched and packed with humour.

Aside from his investigative duties, Detective Ulf faces issues at home, one of which involves an encounter between his lip-reading dog and a squirrel, leading him to ponder the pros and cons of animal cosmetic surgery.

With witty, intelligent writing, sophisticated characterisation, as well as McCall Smith’s effortless storytelling ability, it makes you think and makes you laugh.

A fantastic summer read.

The Man With the Silver Saab, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Little, Brown, £18.99.