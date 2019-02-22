A wonderful way to learn about the Hebrides

A Hebridean Alphabet is a unique book innovatively incorporated through alliterative text, whilst following adventures throughout the course of a typical day in the Hebrides.

Debi Gliori’s radiant watercolour illustrations reveal multiple objects whose names coincide with the particular letter.

This adds to the excitement of each page as the reader is challenged to spot details and celebrate the prolific landscape and wildlife of the Hebrides.

A Hebridean Alphabet, by Debi Gliori, published by BC Books, £9.99