A thrilling novel set in the Scottish oil industry

A Scots author has written a gripping thriller set around the Scottish oil industry.

Jane Eddie is a contracts manager for a well abandonment company working in the oil industry in Aberdeen.

She lives in a farmhouse in the rural hamlet of Netherley, Aberdeenshire with her partner, four horses and two working cocker spaniels.

Jane said: ‘During the recent downturn in the oil market I became disillusioned with my job and made a conscious decision to do something that made me happy – that turned out to be writing!

‘I have had the idea for this novel floating about in my head for about a year and decided it was time to unleash my secret desire to put pen to paper.’

In the book, Danni is a trainee corporate lawyer before she was forced to flee her life in London. Having escaped a controlling and abusive partner, she now finds herself hiding from another predator – her employer.

Post-Brexit, the UK oil industry is on its knees and desperate to turn a profit, but at what cost?

Many companies in Aberdeen have already been forced to sell out to the Russians, but when a prominent CEO is found dead, the number of mysterious deaths offshore have escalated and oil platforms are being targeted by terrorists, who is actually calling the shots? There is more to these attacks than meets the eye…

As Danni draws ever closer to discovering the truth, she becomes embroiled in a web of secrets and deceit where doing the right thing could cost her life.