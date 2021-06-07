A pure dead brilliant take on the Gruffalo’s Child

If you are a parent or a grandparent, the chances are that you will be able to quote, at length, whole sections of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s book The Gruffalo.

Or, indeed, you may know its sequel, The Gruffalo’s Child, and be able to spout sections of verse from it too.

Just when you thought you knew it all, there comes a new version of The Gruffalo’s Child, The Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean, which has been translated into Glaswegian by Elaine C Smith.

The Rab C Nesbitt star brings her acclaimed wit and humour to the book, as text becomes the amusing:

The Gruffalo said that nae Gruffalo should,

Ever set fit in the scary big wood.

‘How no? How no?’ said the Gruffalo’s Wean.

‘Cos erzza Big Bad Moose… that’s aw ah’m sayin.

‘Ah did meet him wance,’ sez the bold Big G,

‘It was pure ages ago but whit a sight tae see.’

It’s just as much fun as the original, and the Weegie slant will definitely have you grinning from ear to ear as you make your way through it.

If you know and love the original version, this definitely puts a new and amusing slant on it. Highly recommended.

The Glasgow Gruffalo’s Wean, by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, translated by Elaine C Smith, published by Itchy Coo, £6.99.

5 stars

Click HERE to read more book news and reviews from Scottish Field