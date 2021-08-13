A murder mystery that will grip you from page one

A gripping addition to the crime genre, Lies to Tell is mystery writing at its finest.

Author Marion Todd, who is originally from Dundee, knows Fife like the back of her hand and brings it to life beautifully, starting the tale in St Andrews and then taking us up to the hills.

When a major security breach rattles Police Scotland, DI Clare Mackay is left trusting few and suspecting many.

Through exciting plot twists, high stakes tension, and of course cold-blooded murder, Clare must tread carefully as danger threatens her and

those she loves from all angles.

Lies to Tell, by Marion Todd, published by Canelo Crime, £8.99.