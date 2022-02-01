A memoir of a life spent fishing on the River Tweed

An evocative account of one man’s life spent fishing on the Tweed is being released this spring, a story of family, tradition, conservation and the Scottish countryside.

Andrew Douglas-Home’s memoir recounts a lifetime’s fishing, from Connemara on the Irish West coast to the Test in Hampshire, from the Don in Aberdeenshire to the Wye, but mostly on his own local beats on the river Tweed, arguably the world’s best salmon river, and the iconic Atlantic salmon he caught there.

Through vivid vignettes and family memories, Andrew recounts stories of one of Scotland’s oldest families; stories of politics, military service, culture and the stewardship of our natural world.

A River Runs Through Me is his first book: forthright and dryly witty, it is both the perfect companion for those who love river fishing and a detailed and informative take on preservation and conservation; looking back at age-old practices and traditions and looking forward to what we must do to secure the future of the Atlantic salmon and their rivers.

Andrew has lived with his family and an assortment of dogs on the banks of the River Tweed for most of his life, where he writes a regular blog for Tweedbeats.com.

He was awarded the OBE in 2019 for his services to fishing and Scottish culture, recognising his long work helping to secure the environment of the Tweed River and the legacy of Sir Walter Scott and the house he built Abbotsford.

Educated at Eton and Oxford, he was a Tweed Commissioner for over 35 years, acting as chairman of the River Tweed Commission and Tweed Foundation for eight years between 2004 and 2012.

Andrew Douglas-Home’s A River Runs Through Me will be published as a hardback by Elliott & Thompson in April, priced £14.99.