A look at Scotland’s oldest mountain refuge

As most Scots will know, Corrour Bothy is a staple in the Cairngorms landscape.

Known as the oldest and most famous bothy in Scotland, Storer explores the history of this mountain refuge.

This is a surprisingly fascinating and humorous book considering it is centered around such a small bolthole.

This is mainly due to the inclusion of excerpts from visitor books dating back to 1928.

If you are familiar with the area or have a passion for hillwalking and the Highlands, this book is for you.

Corrour Bothy: A Refuge in the Wilderness, by Ralph Storer, published by Luath Press, £10.99.