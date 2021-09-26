A look at Orkney by someone who now calls it home
Have you ever considered leaving the rat-race behind and moving lock, stock and barrel to a far-away island?
Well, Orkney: A Special Way of Life tells the story of a man who did.
The author Richard Clubley, who retired to Orkney in 2017, provides a fascinating insight into daily
life on Orkney. With a highly personal touch, this book is so much more informative than any tourist guide.
Providing a great balance between tourist attractions and local life this book is a great guide for anyone with an interest in island life.
Orkney: A Special Way of Life, by Richard Clubley, published by Luath Press, £9.99.