A journey through life in a collection of poetry

Alexander McCall Smith takes readers on a journey through the Scottish landscape in A Gathering: A Personal Anthology of Scottish Poems.

In choosing the Scottish poems which mean the most to him, there poems are helpfully split up into chapters such as ‘love & marriage’ and ‘war, conflict & loss’ allowing the reader to dip into varying emotions as they see fit.

Covering a range of themes this book showcases a huge plethora of Scottish poets who capture the spirit of the land.

A Gathering: A Personal Anthology of Scottish Poems, by Alexander McCall Smith, published by Birlinn, £14.99.