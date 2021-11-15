A handy guide to some perfect walking days out

Scotland is the ideal country for lovers of the great outdoors, with so many incredible locations to explore and walk.

Whether looking for a gentle amble or to scale one of the 21 Munros in the area, this book provides walks for all, from low-level well-trodden trails to strenuous outings in the high mountains.

The scope for walking and exploration in the 1,865 square kilometre national park is almost infinite.

The directions for each walk are incredibly clear, along with other essential information especially the detailed instructions on how to locate excellent post-walk refreshments.

Day Walks in Loch Lomond & the Trossachs, by Gerald McGarry, Vertebrate Publishing, £14.75.