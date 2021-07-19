A father’s search for justice after Lockerbie Bombing

One of the most shocking moments in Scottish history came in December 1988 when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie.

In the largest attack on Britain since World War Two, as 259 passengers and 11 townsfolk of Lockerbie were murdered.

Among the passengers was Flora, beloved daughter of Dr Jim Swire.

Libyan Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was convicted of the crime, but he maintained his innocence until his death in 2012.

Jim accepted American claims that Libya was responsible, but during the Lockerbie Trial he began to distrust key witnesses and supposed firm evidence.

In this book, he reveals that the USA paid millions of dollars to two central identification witnesses, and the only forensic evidence central to the prosecution has been discredited.

The book takes us along Dr Swire’s journey, beginning with his own life and background, until the day Flora boarded Flight 103, and then how the family dealt with their grief and loss. It continues through the hunt for the bombers, the eventual identification of its suspects and their trial, and then follows on with the subsequent doubts over the convictions.

A fascinating and emotional read, of one man’s journey which has taken him to the corridors of power in London, Washington, the United Nations, as well as Egypt and even Libyan dictator Colonel Gaddafi.

The Lockerbie Bombing, by Jim Swire and Peter Biddulph, published by Birlinn, £14.99.