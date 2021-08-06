A fascinating look at The Philosophy of Gin

Few spirits have boomed in the way gin has in the last decade.

Exploring the history, chemistry and surprising cultural significance of our great love, Mother’s Ruin, The Philosophy of Gin offers an insight into this juniper-fuelled world which is said to have begun in Holland.

An expert in top tipples, Peyton dives into gin’s roots in medicine, and even looks at its impact on our language.

Gin enthusiasts will be satisfied as pages detail everything from the so-called ‘Gin Craze’ to the ‘dark days of the 70s’ when gin’s light briefly dimmed.

Featuring images showcasing gins past and present, as well as decadent cocktail recipes for when you need a break from all that reading – including Bond’s favourite, the Vesper – this book has everything a gin lover could want.

A perfect summertime read.

The Philosophy of Gin, by Jane Peyton, published by British Library Publishing, £9.99.