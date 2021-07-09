A fascinating guide to Dundee Pubs past and present

One of the great things about visiting any city or town in Scotland is discovering its pubs.

Whether you’re popping in for a quick drink, or to have a spot of lunch, you come to realise that so many of the buildings will have long and fascinating histories.

Amberley Publishing are celebrating these drinking establishments in a range of books, with Dundee Pubs being the latest.

In the late 19th century, Dundee was thought to have more pubs per head of population than anywhere else in Scotland, as well as several breweries – and it’s somewhat ironic that the city would return Britain’s only prohibitionist Member of Parliament, Edwin Scrymgeour!

As the city was redeveloped in the 1960s, 70s and 80s, many of the older pubs were lost, to be replaced by estates with new housing on them, and more recently, others have been lost as drinking habits and social trends have changed.

However, author Brian King breaks down the city into different areas and takes us on a tour of hostelries, past and present, with some enlightening text and fantastic photographs, which bring the pubs to vivid life – you can almost hear the clink of glass and the burble of a fruit machine.

If you’re planning a visit to Dundee, or are a local looking to bring back memories, this is the perfect book to raise a glass to.

Dundee Pubs, by Brian King, published by Amberley Publishing, £15.99.