A fascinating focus on the fantastic funghi

Who’d have thought mushrooms could be poetic?

Fungi-obsessed Whiteley takes us on a lyrical, fascinating exploration of this weird organism which she says has a ‘surreal and alien beauty’.

I never realised how diverse fungi is: it can be found in our floorboards, fingernails, and even our thoughts.

I found this humble book really rather wonderful.

Pick this up before your next ramble in the Scottish countryside.

The Secret Life of Fungi: Discoveries from a Hidden World, by Aliya Whiteley, published by Elliott and Thompson, £12.99.