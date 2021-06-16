A fascinating focus on the fantastic funghi
Who’d have thought mushrooms could be poetic?
Fungi-obsessed Whiteley takes us on a lyrical, fascinating exploration of this weird organism which she says has a ‘surreal and alien beauty’.
I never realised how diverse fungi is: it can be found in our floorboards, fingernails, and even our thoughts.
I found this humble book really rather wonderful.
Pick this up before your next ramble in the Scottish countryside.
The Secret Life of Fungi: Discoveries from a Hidden World, by Aliya Whiteley, published by Elliott and Thompson, £12.99.