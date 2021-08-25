A fascinating fiction on the power of objects

Set in a shared flat where two of the novel’s three narrators reside, Bitterhall is a tantalising deepdive into the characters’ lives.

As the consequences of a mysterious stolen 19th century diary begin to unravel, the mundane existence of the protagonists is shattered.

McClory expertly conveys the power of objects and the impact they can have upon our reality.

This haunting story of love and friendship will have you hooked from the getgo.

For those who like a novel that leaves you questioning everything, this one is for you.

Bitterhall, by Helen McClory, published by Birlinn, £9.99.