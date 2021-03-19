A facinating in-depth study of the common buzzard

Sean Walls and Robert Kenward leave no stone unturned when researching the buzzard.

They know all about this incredible raptor, having studied its feeding and breeding habits, as well as its origins, for over three decades.

Their writing style is heavily academic and will suit only those twitchers with a vested interest in the species, but their insight provides more than enough information to spot these birds in the wild.

Their enthusiasm for the natural world and its conservation is uplifting.

The Common Buzzard, by Sean Walls and Robert Kenward, published by Bloomsbury, £35.00