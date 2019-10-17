A children’s book given a Scottish twist

Translated into Scots by James Robertson and illustrated by Lydia Monks, Whit The Clockleddy Heard is another addition to Itchy Coo’s fantastic range of books for children is a Scots version of this new story by the author of The Gruffalo.

In this innovative introduction to the Scots language, we meet two crafty robbers, a tiny ladybird and whole farmyard of fun. Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s prize cow.

But they forget to factor in the smallest, quietest creature of all… and the tiny clockleddy has a plan all of her own.

Whit The Clockleddy Heard, by Julia Donaldson, translated by James Robertson, published by Itchy Coo, £6.99.