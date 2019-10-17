  • Home
  • > Books
  • > A children’s book given a Scottish twist

A children’s book given a Scottish twist

By Scottish Field reporter - 17th October 2019

Translated into Scots by James Robertson and illustrated by Lydia Monks, Whit The Clockleddy Heard is another addition to Itchy Coo’s fantastic range of books for children is a Scots version of this new story by the author of The Gruffalo.

In this innovative introduction to the Scots language, we meet two crafty robbers, a tiny ladybird and whole farmyard of fun. Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len have a cunning plan to steal the farmer’s prize cow.

But they forget to factor in the smallest, quietest creature of all… and the tiny clockleddy has a plan all of her own.

Whit The Clockleddy Heard, by Julia Donaldson, translated by James Robertson, published by Itchy Coo, £6.99.

4 stars
Tagged

Related Posts