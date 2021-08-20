A celebration of Scotland’s great outdoors in winter

Wild Winter tells of the author’s exploration of Scotland’s mountains during the winter months.

From October to March he travelled around the country seeking nature and adventure.

Burns’ account of life in the hills is thought-provoking as he touches upon important subjects like conservation and environmental issues.

This book acts as a reminder of the amazing wildlife and landscapes we have around us and how important it is to conserve them.

A perfect read for those with an interest in hillwalking, climbing and the outdoors.

Wild Winter, by John D Burns, published by Vertebrate, £9.99.