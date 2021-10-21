A biography of the Scot who created Armistice Day

This biography gives long overdue credit to Scotsman Rosslyn Wemyss and his creation of Armistice Day.

From when he first joined the navy in 1877 at the young and inexperienced age of 13, it follows his path through military service all the way to becoming one of the most important senior naval officers in WWI when Rosslyn, along with Marshal Foch, was solely responsible for the creation and delivery of Armistice Day, the celebration of peace.

It also touches on his private life, and tells of how he joined the navy at the same time as Prince George, the younger son of the Prince of Wales, which led to them becoming lifelong friends.

This is the tale of an under-appreciated man finally being given the spotlight he deserves.

‘Rosy’ Wemyss Admiral of the Fleet: The Man Who Created Armistice Day, by John Johnson Allen, published by Whittles, £17.99.