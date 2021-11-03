Big Scottish Book Club host Damian Barr joins our podcast

The 26th Scottish Field podcast is out today – and we’re joined by author Damian Barr, the host of the Big Scottish Book Club.

The December issue of Scottish Field will be appearing in shops any day now, and one of the features in it on Dr David Livingstone, the famous Scots explorer. This month marks 150 years since four of the most famous words ever uttered between two people are reputed to have been said – ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’

It was on November 10, 1871, when Scots explorer Livingstone, who had been missing in the deepest depths of Africa for six years, met New York Herald journalist Henry Morton Stanley who, according to legend, greeted the Scotsman with the now legendary phrase.

We preview our chat with Grant MacKenzie, interim director of David Livingstone Birthplace, who shares how the centre has been revamped into a modern, objective visitor destination in a multi-million pound project.

We have a good chat with BBC Scotland’s Big Scottish Book Club, which is hosted by author Damian Barr, writer of Maggie and Me.

Each week, he is joined by three guests to discuss their work, in themed episodes.

We chat about the Book Club, some of his guests in this series, and reveal the three writers he would most love to have on the show – past and present.

