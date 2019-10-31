Big change at Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has temporarily closed the doors of its Café Modern Two until December.

Working alongside catering partner, Heritage Portfolio, an extensive refurbishment programme will be carried out over the next few weeks to refresh the café, on Belford Road, Edinburgh, in order to pave the way for an exciting new concept that has inspired both the interior design and menu offering.

When Café Modern Two reopens its doors, it will be known as Paolozzi’s Kitchen. The new concept for the café pays homage to renowned Scottish artist and sculptor, Eduardo Paolozzi, who donated a large collection of this lifetime works to the gallery.

In 1999, one of the reasons Modern Two (previously known as the Dean Gallery) opened, was to display his collection; it therefore felt in keeping that the new café complemented and acknowledged his significant contribution to the gallery, as well as his influence on the Pop Art movement.

During the transformation period when Café Modern Two is closed, visitors will still be able to eat in Café Modern One.

This is during a wider temporary closure of Modern Two, which will be closed from until 18 November for an exhibition change-over, opening fully 23 November for the new Paula Rego: Obedience and Defiance exhibition.

A soft launch period is scheduled for early December with the intention of officially opening Paolozzi’s Kitchen to visitors following on from this.

For further updates on the reopening of Modern Two and Paolozzi’s Kitchen visit nationalgalleries.org/visit/scottish-national-gallery-modern-art