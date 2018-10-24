  • Home
Best pictures from this year’s Royal National Mòd

By Kenny Smith - 24th October 2018

The 2018 Royal National Mòd was held in Dunoon this year.

On Thursday, the Lorn Shield was awarded to Melvich Gaelic Choir, while Bùrach triumphed, taking home the Sheriff MacMaster Campbell Memorial Quaich, the other main award of the day.

The Traditional Final competitions saw two of the week’s most coveted medals being won. In the female competitions, Steaphanaidh Chaimbeul from Caol Loch Aillse walked away with the award, and Ciaran Iòsaph MacAonghais of An Gearasdan took the men’s Traditional Gold Medal.

Steaphanaidh is a native Gaelic speaker who was born and brought up in the Slate Islands. She graduated with a first-class honours from the Royal North College of Music in Manchester and now works with The Sheiling Project in Glen Strathfarrar, learning and practicing her songs on her bike as she cycles to work.

Ciaran is a primary teacher at Rockfield Primary school in Oban where he teaches the Gaelic medium classes, and teaches Gaelic to the English medium classes. He won the Traditional Gold Medal at the second time of trying after coming third equal in the same competition at the Oban Mòd in 2015.

John Morrison, chief executive of An Comunn Gàidhealach said: ‘We’ve had a fantastic time celebrating Gaelic culture whilst surrounded by spectacular scenery. The level of competition across all age groups has been exceptional and we look forward to seeing more of the same in Glasgow next year.’

