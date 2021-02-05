BBC Scotland orders new series of Shelf Isolation

Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, Lorraine Kelly, Fern Brady, Alex Norton and Ian Rankin are amongst some of the names lined up to take part in a brand new series of Shelf Isolation on BBC Scotland.

Fronted by Damian Barr, the popular series will return to BBC Scotland screens with six brand new episodes next month.

Using the same format as before, it will feature guests chatting with Damian remotely, from their homes, about the books and box sets, music and movies that are helping them through these troubled times.

The series kick offs with a special conversation between Damian and Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart. Douglas will chat about life since his debut novel Shuggie Bain won the Booker Prize and share his own cultural influences and recommendations on what to read, watch and listen to during lockdown.

Damian said: ‘I love getting recommendations from friends about what to read, watch or listen to and that’s what Shelf Isolation is all about. It gives a unique insight into the cultural life of some of Scotland’s most familiar names. So get ready to make that ‘to be read’ pile even taller and add to your watch list.’

Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland ordered the new series, he said: ‘Shelf Isolation proved extremely popular with our audience during the first lockdown and so I’m delighted we’re able to bring it back at a time when we all continue to experience restrictions to our lives.

‘Shelf Isolation will provide viewers with some inspiring, distracting and comforting recommendations and no doubt point us in the direction of the next box-set binge or page-turner.’

Pauline Law, head of factual IWC added: ‘We’re delighted to be making a second series of Shelf Isolation with Damian Barr. We all love talking about and getting recommendations for, movies and TV shows, books, music and podcasts we should be checking out. During lockdown especially, we’ve turned to culture for comfort and joy, distraction and inspiration and that’s what this series is all about.’

Shelf Isolation is part of BBC Scotland’s continued effort to commission programming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.