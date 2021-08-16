Artists’ names revealed for Perthshire Open Studios

The organisers of Perthshire Open Studios have revealed the 200 artists and makers taking part in this year’s nine-day event.

They include everyone from painters and photographers through to jewellers, furniture makers, ceramicists and many more.

Visitors will be able to meet them and see their work in 140 different locations across every part of Perthshire and Kinross-shire and the brand new POS website has eight suggested routes to follow in order to get the very best from the event.

Taking place from 4-12 September, everything has been organised with COVID safety in mind.

Among those whose work can be enjoyed this year are painter Liz Dulley, from Invergowrie, and photographer Dave Hunt from Enochdhu near Kirkmichael (full list HERE).

Glenys Andrews, president of Perthshire Open Studios, said: ‘Now the names are up, the venues fixed and the routes set out people can start planning their Perthshire Open Studios experience.

‘After so long stuck inside it’s going to be wonderful for the artists and the visitors to meet up. It’s such a strikingly beautiful region of Scotland, and we are sure that people will thoroughly enjoy the chance to tour round and enjoy the landscapes and scenery that inspires so many of our artists.

‘And the variety is huge – from the photography of Dave Hunt and his wife Gill, to the lovely paintings of Liz Dulley, there’s an immense amount to choose from.’

Changes have been made to the usual POS format which will give visitors the maximum opportunity to meet artists in the surroundings where they work as well as in the two Showcase Exhibitions.

The Showcase Exhibitions are at The Barn Gallery, The Bield at Blackruthven and (new for this year) Birnam Arts at Dunkeld. There will also be an exhibition of Green Route artists’ work at Strathearn Arts in Crieff where several working artists will be based.

The Showcase Exhibition in The Bield will be open from Saturday, 28 August to Sunday, 12 September. Set up in a COVID secure environment, it will provide a taster of the art and craftwork of many of our artists as well as hosting four Exhibiting Artists and our Featured Artist for this year, the internationally renowned designer and wood sculptor, Angus Ross.

Open from Friday, 3 September to Sunday, 26 September will be our new Showcase Exhibition at Birnam Arts in Dunkeld. Known as The Gateway to the Highlands, this area with its rich history and stunning scenery is the perfect location to visit, to view a sample of the art and craft of POS members from all areas of the event.

There will be no printed brochure, but there will be information leaflets including maps of the entire event and downloadable route maps. Information about the artists and their venues is on the new website and visitors can be assured of a welcome from all at POS.

For more information see www.perthshireopenstudios.com