A week to go until Scots Language Awards

The inaugural Scots Language Awards are to be presented next week.

In 2019, The United Nations Year of Indigenous Language, Hands Up for Trad have launched a new annual award ceremony for Scotland’s vibrant cultural calendar, celebrating the best in the Scots Language, in association with Creative Scotland.

Scots Language has long been used by authors, spoken in our top films, and is experiencing a contemporary year on year resurgence via social media as communities connect led by the public, influencers and media alike.

The hotly anticipated Scots Language Awards ceremony hosted by Alistair Heather and Frieda Morrison will celebrate the country’s national language spoken by over 30% of the population, particularly in the central and borders regions, rewarding excellence in schools, communities and arts. Awards will be presented at an exciting evening ceremony held in Glasgow’s Mitchell Theatre on 27 September.

Nominees for the 11 prestigious new Awards include internationally acclaimed writer, actor, director and singer songwriter Gerda Stevenson.

Founder Simon Thoumire, creative director of Hands up for Trad said: ‘The verra first Scots Leid Awards wull tak place on the 27th September 2019 in The Mitchell Theatre, Glasgow. There wull be 10 categories an 1 Lifetime Achievement Award. The thocht ahint the awards is tae heighlicht the Scots Leid, bringin it forrit intae the een o the public an media in aa its mony forms.’

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, said: ‘I am pleased to welcome the inaugural Scots Language Awards which highlight the achievements and contribution of those strengthening and promoting Scots in the Arts, Cultural and Education sectors.

‘We know the important role that the language has for many across Scotland who use it every day and these awards go some way to recognising this.’

Education Scotland are sponsoring the Young Scots Speaker Award, with Scots Language Co-ordinator Bruce Eunson and Senior Education Officer Louise Glen sitting on an panel of nine decision makers alongside:

Fife poet, musician, songwriter and teacher Willie Hershaw; Dumfries born author, musician and songwriter Susi Briggs; Ayrshire born Dundee United fan and Parliamentary Advisor, the writer and broadcaster Billy Kay; Glasgow born Donald Smith, chief executive of TRACS; Dundee’s Singer Sheena Wellington, who opened the Scottish Parliament in 1999, and Scots Poet, Novelist and National Scots Language Development Officer Matthew Fitt; and auditory neuroscientist, author and the National Library of Scotland’s current Scots Screiver In Residence, Dr Michael Dempster.

The top cultural accolade is a new annual ‘Janet Paisley Lifetime Achievement Award’, being presented on the night to Sheena Blackhall. Named in honour of the internationally recognised writer, poet and playwright Janet Paisley, who was recognized for her Services to Scots in 2018’s Trad Music Awards, Janet championed and wrote in the Scots Language, and tragically passed away in November 2018.

Nominees for the other categories are as follows –

1. Scots Writer o the Year, sponsored by Scots Language Centre: a) Morna Young; b) Chris McQueer; c) Gerda Stevenson; d) Rab Wilson; e) Matthew Fitt.

2. Scots Media Person o the Year: a) Alistair Heather; b) Frieda Morrison; c) Billy Kay; d) Ashley Douglas; e) Thomas Clark.

3. Scots Bairns’ Book o the Year, sponsored by Scottish Government: a) Nib Nebs by Susi Briggs; b) Diary o a Wimpy Wean by Thomas Clark; c) Tale o the Wee Mowdie by Matthew Mackie; d) Matilda in Scots by Anne Donovan.

4. Scots Speaker o the Year: a) Dr Michael Dempster; b) Frieda Morrison; c) Stuart Paterson; d) Ishbel McFarlane.

5. Young Scots Speaker o the Year, sponsored by Education Scotland: a) Iona Fyfe; b) Robert Legge; c) Jack Capener; d) Hannah Lisa-Laurenson; e) Isla Noble & Eilidh Noble.

6. Scots Teacher o the Year, sponsored by Scottish Qualifications Authority: a) Dr Jamie Fairbairn (Banff Academy, Aberdeenshire); b) Laura Green (Scots Language Centre); c) John Black (Meethill Primary, Aberdeenshire); d) Kirsty Crommie (Deanburn Primary, Falkirk); e) Jill Haywood (Smithycroft Secondary, Glasgow).

7. Scots Schuil o the Year, sponsored by Itchy Coo and Black & White Publishing: a) Cairn Primary School, Maybole, South Ayrshire; b) Douglas Ewart High School, Dumfries & Galloway; c) Sandwood Primary School, Glasgow; d) Meethill Primary School, Aberdeenshire; e) Hill Of Beath Primary School, Fife; f) Smithycroft Secondary, Glasgow; g) Hawick High School, Scottish Borders; h) Comely Park Primary School, Falkirk; i) St John’s RC Academy, Perth; j) Dunfermline High School, Fife; k) Preston Tower Primary School (Previously Prestonpans Primary); l) Lanark Primary, South Lanarkshire.

8. Scots Project o the Year: a) Doric Film Festival; b) Jock’s Jocks; c) Mak Forrit; d) Scots Opera.

9. Scots Business o the Year: a) Mither Tongue; b) Stagecoach North Scotland; c) Scots Radio; d) Claire Barclay Draws; e) Itchy Coo/Black & White Publishing.

10. Scots Performer o the Year, sponsored by TRACS: a) Gary Robertson; b) Joyce Falconer; c) Harry Josephine Giles; d) Gerda Stevenson.

For more information visit www.scotslanguageawards.com

Tickets are priced £12 (£10 conc) and are available via www.ticketsglasgow.com or telephone 0141 353 8000.