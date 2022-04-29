A trio of guests join the Scottish Field podcast

Scottish Field’s 44th podcast features a trio of big-name guests.

We meet Scots actor, comedian and writer Sanjeev Kohli, as he discusses how he became a performer and writer, as well as being a voice of Couch to 5K, the Electric Brae and much more.

The world’s only book festival dedicated to biography and memoir returns live to Dumfries House from 13-15 May.

The Boswell Book Festival started in 2011 and named after the Ayrshire writer James Boswell, the inventor of modern biography, the Festival is staged by The Boswell Trust. For the first few years the festival was staged at Auchinleck House, the Boswell family seat, and in 2013 moved to the larger Dumfries House.

Following the success of last year’s online festival with guests and audiences from around the globe many of this year’s events will also be live streamed.

Treading the boards will be Martin Jarvis, the unique voice of Just William and Jeeves, who will also be talking about a life in acting with his wife actress Rosalind Ayres.

This week, Scottish Field speaks with the pair, who discuss their love of the festival – and how it indirectly inspired the bathroom of their home in London!

