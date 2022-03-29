A Ray of light for new Scottish Dance Theatre work
Scottish Dance Theatre kick off their spring 2022 season with the world premiere of brand-new commission, Ray.
The latest creation by Brussels-based choreographer Meytal Blanaru, Ray explores the phenomena of Emergence.
It ventures on a quest for a deep, collective, shared physical experience, one that tries to bridge between bodies and sweep people far beyond the intellect’s words, ideas and constructions, into a space where people can potentially meet, in a different way.
Ray will be performed at Dundee Rep Theatre, from 14-16 April at 7.30pm. Tickets are £16-£21.
Bookings can be made HERE.