A clan chief’s wife and Conservatoire’s principal in our podcast

Scottish Field’s weekly podcast is back for its 11th episode this week.

Joining us this week is Fiona Armstrong, or, to give her her formal title, Lady MacGregor – and she is also the Lord Lieutenant of Dumfries.

As well as contributing columns about family life to Scottish Field each month, she is also the author of several books and has written for newspapers and made television programmes on Scottish topics including fishing and Scottish clans.

Our second guest pianist and composer Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, who became Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in September 2014, leading Scotland’s national conservatoire of dance, drama, music, production and screen.

Jeffrey served as Director of Johns Hopkins University’s Peabody Institute from 2006-2014 where he helped to revitalise the curriculum and start a number of successful programmes with the colleges of Arts and Science, Engineering, Business, Education and the School of Medicine

In Baltimore, Jeffrey started free programmes in music and dance to reach out to the wider community. These were connected to key arts organisations in the city and created pathways for talented youngsters to receive support throughout their studies. And this week, he joins us on the Scottish Field podcast.

You can hear this week’s episode, and our previous editions, HERE.

