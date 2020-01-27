A celebration of visual theatre with Manipulate

A visual theatre festival is taking place in the capital this weekend.

Edinburgh’s Manipulate will feature puppetry, physical/visual theatre, animated film, dance and circus journeys, with a total of 75 events planned.

A spokesman said: ‘We have an incredibly diverse range of performances and animated film showings taking place.’

To promote the festival, dancers from Sketches, a shown featuring a series of vignette dance performances by Scottish-based choreographer / performer Katie Armstrong, performed in Edinburgh.

Before the show on Saturday (1 February), each vignette can also be experienced in separate outdoor pop-up spaces across central Edinburgh.

Manipulate is an innovative festival of international, award-winning visual theatre, puppetry and animated film showing at Edinburgh’s Summerhall and The Studio venues and starting on Friday (31 January ) and running until 8 February.

For more details visit www.manipulatefestival.org