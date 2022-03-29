A celebration of two famous artists at Dovecot

Dovecot has announced its summer programme celebrating the life and work of two great artists: Italian Renaissance artist, Raphael and twentieth century Scottish artist Alan Davie.

Raphael – Magister Raffaello explores the life and work of Renaissance Master Raphael (1483–1520) in a landmark digital exhibition and tapestry marking his 500th anniversary.

It will premiere in the UK as part of Edinburgh Art Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival this summer, in partnership with the Italian Cultural Institute and Magister Art.

A multimedia installation, visitors will explore the artistic genius of Raphael and experience recreations of his masterpieces including Madonna of the Goldfinch (1505–6, Uffizi), The Deposition of Christ (1507) and The Transfiguration (1516–20, Vatican).

Inspired by Raphael’s genre-defining tapestry designs, Dovecot weavers will create a contemporary tapestry, interpreting a section of Raphael’s famous Sistine Chapel Cartoon The Miraculous Draft of Fishes (1515-16) (The Royal Collection/V&A). The exhibition opens on 1 July and runs until 24 September 2022.

Alan Davie: Beginning in a far-off World is a centenary exhibition celebrating the work of Scottish artist Alan Davie (1920-2014).

Featuring rarely seen works from each decade of his career, as well as a tapestry and rug created in collaboration with Dovecot Studios, this exhibition is a timely tribute to one of the greatest Scottish artists of the 20th century.

Alan Davie was a true polymath, working as a painter, jeweller, and jazz musician. Davie built a multidisciplinary practice which led him to seek out the magic in all his pursuits, particularly in painting. Davie’s multidisciplinary approach is demonstrated through collaborations with Dovecot Studios, of which a tapestry Cosmic Spiral and rug Celtic Spirit II will be displayed.

The only exhibition held in Scotland to mark the artist’s centenary, Alan Davie: Beginning of a far-off World takes its title from a 1949 monotype that will feature in the show alongside paintings, drawings, and archive material from the private collections of Davie’s friends and peers.

Each decade of his creative career will be articulated by a work, from early paintings as a graduate of Edinburgh College of Art to drawings from a series made during the last year of his life.

From 17 July 2022 Dovecot Studios’ Viewing Balcony will also play host to Glasgow’s The Modern Institute; Space Forgets You. The exhibition brings together quilts from Arrange Whatever Pieces Come Your Way and artworks from international artists John Giorno, Julia Chiang and Marc Hundley, exhibited within the architecture of Dovecot.

An artist and Poet, Giorno came to prominence as the subject of Andy Warhol’s films, and Warhol became an important influence for Giorno’s work. Brooklyn-based artist, Julia Chang uses text and imagery in her work to create repeating patterns. Marc Hundley, who lives and works in New York, uses a mixture of song lyrics, book texts and imagery to produce and hand-painted ‘posters’ and printed Xerox works. Artist collective Arrange Whatever Comes Your Way (artists Sheelagh Boyce and Annabel Harty), put together hand-sewn, ‘architectural’ quilts which have been constructed from a collection of clothing from their friends and family.

Founded in Glasgow in 1997, the gallery works with 45 internationally established and emerging artists and has several Turner Prize winners on its roster.

Find out more HERE.