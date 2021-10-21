2 for 1 ticket offer for Country Living Christmas Fair

Christmas is coming… and so is the magical Country Living Magazine Christmas Fair, when it returns to the SEC, Glasgow from 2-5 December.

This is your perfect opportunity to celebrate Christmas in one fabulous festive day out, while supporting small businesses. With our offer you can save £20 with our 2 for 1 offer* and enjoy a day of festive fun.

Hundreds of the UK’s finest designers, makers and boutique businesses will gather under one roof to offer unique gifts, decorations, crafts, food, and drinks and inspired interior ideas, to help bring that magical Christmas sparkle to every home.

Visitors can source beautiful decorations and original gifts while arts and craft lovers can pick up everything they need to get seriously creative this Christmas.

There will be a stunning collection of evening and designer daywear as well as beautiful accessories. There will be gifts galore for the kids including handmade traditional wooden toys, beautifully made soft toys and the temptations and treats for foodies are endless.

There’s also lots to see and try at two informative theatres – The Country Living Kitchen, where culinary experts will offer advice and entertaining demos and The Country Living Crafting Workshops, your chance to make handmade decorations, festive gifts and learn a new skill. And of course, the perfect day out wouldn’t be complete without a glass of fizz at The Viking Cruise Champagne Bar.

To purchase 2 for 1 tickets for £20 simply quote promo code: SCOTTISHFIELD241 when booking online at www.countrylivingfair.com. This offer provides 2 standard admission tickets for £20, the advanced entry cost for one adult visitor T&Cs

This offer valid on advanced standard adult tickets only. It is not valid on LUXE VIP, VIP, add-on items or workshops or in conjunction with any other offer. A £3.50 transaction fee will be applied. Offer expires 1 December 2021.