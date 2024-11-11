WIN THE COMPLETE GETAWAY FOR TWO IN THE HEART OF PERTHSHIRE

Set in 365 acres of serene Perthshire countryside, Murrayshall Country Estate is the ultimate four-star retreat. This is your chance to escape the ordinary and win an unforgettable overnight stay, where luxury and comfort combine to create the ultimate getaway.

Enter now to win an exclusive stay for two at this historic estate. Wake up to breathtaking views of Perthshire’s rolling hills, savour exceptional dining in the estate’s award-winning restaurant Eolas and indulge in rejuvenating spa treatments – there’s even room for a round of golf.

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful retreat, a gourmet escape or a chance to explore the countryside, Murrayshall offers a rare opportunity to experience the very best in Scotland, with luxury and charm in abundance.

Murrayshall Country Estate competition prize includes:

An overnight stay for two in one of Murrayshall’s luxurious rooms

A three-course dinner at the award-winning restaurant, Eolas

A relaxing lunch served in Cairns

An afternoon cream tea, served in the Barossa Bar

A rejuvenating spa treatment for two guests

A round of golf on the estate’s 18-hole championship parkland course

Don’t miss your chance to unwind and discover the beauty and charm of Murrayshall Country Estate. Click here for the chance to experience the perfect country escape.

T&C’s: Subject to availability, Saturday may have supplement depending on date, to be used by Nov 2025

Enter here.