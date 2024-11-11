WIN A THREE NIGHT BREAK IN A LOCHSIDE HOTEL

At Strontian Hotel – perfectly situated for exploring the West Coast of Scotland. Set at the Gateway to the Ardnamurchan Peninsula, otherwise known as the Wild West of Scotland, Strontian Hotel & Bothy Bar has spectacular views from the head of Loch Sunart and it offers the perfect base for exploring. Originally the mine manager’s house during the time that the element Strontium SR38 was discovered, the hotel is characterful and atmospheric, with all of the rooms named after local mines.

You can also be sure of a hearty breakfast, friendly welcome and a bit of insight into the best places to visit locally to help you make the most of your stay if you need it. The hotel has a variety of accommodation options, so it is perfect for families, groups, cyclists, walkers, wildlife enthusiasts, artists and photographers alike, with secure bike storage available on-site. After potentially driving through Glencoe to get there, you’ll be in easy striking distance of Ben Nevis, Mallaig, Mull and Glenfinnan, with Sanna Bay and Castle Tioram, and the Ardnamurchan Lighthouse also must-visit spots for your itinerary.

So, in a three day stay you can drive through one of the most dramatic routes in theUK, see or even climb the highest mountain, and head off to the most Westerly point in mainland Britain. A National Nature Reserve and Site of Special Scientific Interest, the Ariundle Oakood is within walking distance of the hotel and is one of the richest fragments of rainforest in Europe, so you may also even notice how fabulously clean and fresh the air is in Strontian. Your prize is for a three-night stay for up to two people sharing the same room, on a bed and breakfast basis and dinner is available in the Bothy Bar on site.

To enter this competition, click here.