WIN A SEASONAL STAY AT THE ROWAN TREE COUNTRY HOTEL FOR TWO PEOPLE WITH VISIT CAIRNGORMS

Relax and enjoy a quintessential Scottish winter escape with a two-night stay for two, at The Rowan Tree Country Hotel, with a two-course dinner included on both evenings and a delicious breakfast served each morning. The Rowan Tree Country Hotel is a delightful small country hotel located just 3 miles from Aviemore, in the Cairngorms, which is the UK’s largest National Park.

The winner will get to experience a warm Scottish welcome one of the oldest coaching inns in the area. It dates back to the 1700s, and quickly established an excellent reputation. In its time, a part of the hotel, has served as the village store, the post office and the local pub!! It was renamed The Rowan Tree in the early 1990s and has been tastefully modernised and upgraded but retains many original features including timber beams, open fires, and a stained glass leaded window.

Home to three of Scotland’s ski centres, Cairngorms, The Lecht and Glenshee, the region is the UK’s original winter destination. The Cairngorms ski resort is just a 15-minute drive from The Rowan Tree Country Hotel. Wintertime is when the Cairngorms are at their most magical. This winter, discover the warm hospitality of The Rowan Tree Country Hotel and explore the enchanting settings, playful activities and cosy hospitality of the National Park. The Cairngorms really is – ‘Where Winter Comes to Life!’

Visitors to the area are encouraged to enjoy everything from winter sports, stargazing and cycling, to guided wildlife-spotting adventures and opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights. Local expert guides are available to offer a warm welcome to visitors and offer opportunities to explore the natural history, landscape, heritage and traditions of the Cairngorms.

For more on The Rowan Tree Country Hotel, visit www.rowantreehotel.com, or for more winter travel inspiration, go to www.visitcairngorms.com/winter Follow Visit Cairngorms on social media, Facebook www.facebook.com/VisitCairngorms and Instagram www.instagram.com/visitcairngorms

The Rowan Tree competition prize includes:

Two nights overnight accommodation, and breakfast at The Rowan Tree Country Hotel

Two-course dinner on both nights

Click here to enter the competition.

T&Cs:

Prize must be taken before 31st March 2025/tbc. (subject to availability), excluding Christmas and New Year, Valentine’s and February half term. The winner is responsible for transport to and from The Rowan Tree Country Hotel. The Rowan Tree Country Hotel will contact the winner to arrange how to claim the prize. Other terms and conditions may apply. Over 18s only. No cash alternative. Drinks and extras are to be paid for on departure.