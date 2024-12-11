Win a Luxurious Getaway for two at Knipoch House Hotel

Nestled just a short drive from Oban, Scotland’s seafood capital, Knipoch House Hotel is a welcoming family-run retreat that invites you to unwind, and immerse yourself in the beauty of the West Coast. With stunning panoramic views of Loch Feochan, plush surroundings, and nature at your doorstep, you can switch off and recharge your soul. Indulge in a pampering experience by booking an in-room spa treatment for ultimate relaxation during your stay. Plus, enjoy a complimentary 30-minute hot tub session, for even more rejuvenation.

Enter now for a chance to win a luxurious stay for two at this contemporary country haven. Known for its inviting atmosphere and spectacular vistas, indulge in a stay filled with relaxation and culinary delights at the newly launched restaurant, 1635. Savour exquisite dishes that connect you to Scotland’s finest ingredients and elevate your dining experience in a historic setting. Enhance your stay with regular live music events, adding a delightful atmosphere to your experience.

Whether you crave a serene getaway, a culinary adventure, or a chance to explore the breathtaking Scottish Highlands, Knipoch House Hotel is the ultimate destination.

Your Knipoch House Hotel prize includes:

– A two-night stay for two at Knipoch House Hotel

– A three-course dinner one evening at the exquisite 1635 restaurant

– A delightful breakfast each morning

– A private 30-minute hot tub session to unwind in tranquillity

– A leisurely late checkout until 1 PM