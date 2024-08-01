Children’s book review: The Highland Cowgirl and The Great Auk’s Great Escape

Izzy Alexander takes a look at two new children’s picture books by debut author Louisa MacDougall.

The Highland Cowgirl by Louisa MacDougall is a delightful and imaginative story designed for young readers (age three and above). This charming book combines the enchanting landscapes of Highland Scotland with the adventurous spirit of the Wild West, creating a unique and captivating tale.

The story follows a young girl named Hanna who lives in a busy Scottish City in the West End yet dreams of being a cowgirl in the Wild West of America, taking after her inspiration Calamity Jane. Her love for animals and dedication to learning how to be a Cowgirl makes her a lovable protagonist, perfect for young readers.

When she is taken to a farm to meet real-life cattle, she encounters actual adventures, friendly animals, and the stunning natural beauty of the Scottish Highlands. Finally, her cowgirl training and on-the-spot thinking means when faced with a problem she becomes a cowgirl right in her homeland.

The Highland Cowgirl beautifully captures themes of imagination, adventure, and the joy of exploring new places. Hanna’s journey is a testament to the power of imagination and the magic that can be discovered in everyday life. The book introduces young readers to different cultures and landscapes, showing off the busy city, the enchanting Highlands and the adventurous Wild West.

Louisa’s simple yet captivating writing style allows this book to be accessible to very young children and The Highland Cow would be a wonderful addition to any child’s bookshelf.

‘Louisa’s writing is engaging and eloquent’

The Great Auk’s Great Escape is a captivating, thought-provoking book that mixes fiction with factual elements, aimed at readers aged six and above. The tale is about a one of Scotland’s last Great Auks, and highlights the themes of friendship, conservation and adventure.

The story is inspired by the 19th century tale of a Great Awk captured by rapacious hunters to be sold to a museum in Edinburgh and stuffed. In Louisa’s version of the tale, a young cabin boy named Finn recognises the beauty of the bird and the cruelness of her imprisonment. Despite Finn knowing he will not receive a bonus he helps her escape and be freed into the wildlife.

The book teaches readers at a young age how important the consequences of human actions on endangered species and the importance of wildlife conservation, whilst also telling a captivating story.

Louisa’s writing is engaging and eloquent, with a key balance between simplicity and depth and this book would make a valuable addition to any library or household for both children and adults.

Read more of our Book news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.