Book review: Scottish Lighthouse Pioneers

Many of Scotland’s coastal lighthouses were created in the 19th century by the Stevenson family, including the famous author Robert Louis Stevenson, and this book celebrates their work in Orkney and Shetland.

The noted engineers worked hard to create lighthouses that were adapted to the needs of their individual climates.

Of particular note is the determination to create a lighthouse on the most northern point of the British Isles, Muckle Flugga.

Scottish Lighthouse Pioneers by Paul A Lynn, £16.99, published by Whittles

Scottish Field rating: ****