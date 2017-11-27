Whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail appoints its first director of prestige

Posted on

Leading malt whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail has appointed its first director of prestige.

Stephen Rankin has taken on the post, as part of the company’s strategic plan to build its growing reputation in the luxury sector.

Stephen will nurture and build relationships for Gordon & MacPhail’s range of single malt whiskies in the global luxury consumer market, focusing on the unrivalled rare and aged expressions within the company’s portfolio.

In addition to conducting premium tastings, attending events and working with trade customers, Stephen Rankin, formerly UK sales director, will host high-net worth consumers to help build their knowledge and support their exploration of the range of Gordon & MacPhail whiskies available.

Ewen Mackintosh, managing director at Gordon & MacPhail, said: ‘The appointment of Stephen is the next step in the company’s strategic plan to build Gordon & MacPhail’s growing reputation in the luxury sector.

‘Over the next five years, the focus will be on building the premium credentials of the single malt whiskies within the portfolio.

‘Stephen is ideally placed to grow the reputation of the brand on a global scale. As a fourth-generation member of the Urquhart family who own the company, his expertise, passion and understanding of both the industry and the whiskies will inspire customers and individuals across the world.

‘He will build on his existing trade relationships and support new partnerships as we continue to support the brand’s reputation as a world leading whisky maturation expert.”

Stephen said: ‘It is a privilege to take on this new role as it provides a wonderful opportunity to share the story of our whiskies with new customers and consumers around the world.

‘As we increase our profile in the luxury sector, we will be building key partnerships with organisations that share our passion for provenance, expertise, craftmanship and authenticity.

‘We’ve recently invested in beautiful new facilities above our historic shop in Elgin’s South Street. As the emotional home of the brand since 1895, it is the ideal location to host premium tastings for key customers and consumers.’

Last month, Stephen selected and unveiled Private Collection Glenlivet 1943 by Gordon & MacPhail one of the world’s oldest and rarest single malt whiskies. In February 2018, visitors to Glasgow’s The Whisky Show: Old & Rare will have the opportunity to meet Stephen and sample a unique selection of limited edition vintages.

In March, Stephen will travel to the Young Presidents’ Organisation’s (YPO) global conference in Singapore to deliver an exclusive tasting of six carefully selected whiskies from consecutive decades, bringing together over 200 years of liquid history.

Then in April, he will deliver a Masterclass at Nth 2018, a four-day whisky extravaganza in the opulent surroundings of the Wynn, Las Vegas. Whisky aficionados travel from across the globe to taste, savour, discuss and learn more about rare whiskies from the world’s leading master distillers and maturation experts.