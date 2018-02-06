Macallan Classic Cut sells out online in just a handful of days

Posted on

A new whisky released by The Macallan has sold out online in just a few days.

Last week, the firm announced The Macallan Classic Cut, 2017 release; the first in a new series of annual releases created to celebrate The Macallan’s extraordinary character and unrivalled commitment to the mastery of wood and spirit.

Matured exclusively in hand-picked exceptional oak casks seasoned with Oloroso sherry from Jerez, Spain, this unique Macallan single malt has been bottled to perfectly unlock its unique flavour profile.

The result is an indulgent single malt whisky with a sweet and spicy character.

In its notes, they state the colour is Autumn Sunset, with an ABV of 58.4%, and to the nose, smells of creamy vanilla custard, sweet ginger and fresh sweet oak, while to the palate, there is caramel, hints of orange zest and a warming nutmeg spice.

The finish is satisfyingly long, with a warming oak and a sweet mouth coating.

The Macallan Classic Cut is available in select locations worldwide including the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe.

A limited number of the 2017 release was available to buy from The Macallan Online Shop, but has sold out already.