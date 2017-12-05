Whisky blog: Cutting edge technology with Kilchoman Distillery

Posted on

James Robertson is Scottish Field’s whisky blogger.

Kilchoman Distillery have recently been in the news having announced that they were to double production to fulfil the increasing interest in their single malts.

Now the distillery is in the news again, this time at the cutting edge of technology with labels.

The distillery will work with the Norwegian Firm, Thinfilm using their near field communication (NFC) technology to strengthen their relationship with existing consumers and establish new ones.

The two flagship single malts from Kilchoman – Machir Bay and Sanaig – when sold in Europe will feature the ‘smart’ hang tags incorporating Thinfilm’s NFC Speed Tap technology which connects customers using a smartphone to discover news about Kilchoman.

Anthony Wills, managing director and founder of Kilchoman said: ‘We have been looking at ways of engaging with consumers and giving them more information.

‘Thinfilm have come up with this technology so we can give more information about each release, for example different ages of casks used in a vatting, as well as the latest news from the distillery.’

