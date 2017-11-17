West End theatre coming to Scottish cinemas

Posted on

West End theatre is being brought live to Scotland later this month.

A graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland will feature in the live broadcast of Oscar Wilde’s A Woman of No Importance.

Crystal Clarke will be appearing in cinemas across the country on November 28, as the play is broadcast direct from London’s Vaudeville Theatre and will feature Olivier Award-winning actor Eve Best as Mrs Arbuthnot and BAFTA-nominated Anne Reid as Lady Hunstanton, alongside Eleanor Bron and William Gaunt.

Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate Crystal has appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the upcoming The Last Jedi since graduating.

The Classic Spring Theatre Company’s Oscar Wilde season is being distributed by More2Screen.

Dominic Dromgoole, artistic director of Classic Spring, csaid: ‘Oscar Wilde was a lover of the modern in all its forms, and I’m sure the idea that his plays could now be broadcast live to so many people, in so many places, would have delighted him.

‘We are very pleased that these glorious plays are going to reach an even wider audience and have life beyond their runs in the West End.’

Christine Costello, CEO of More2Screen, added: ‘We’re completely delighted to be appointed as the theatrical distributor for this exciting theatre project. There’s a huge appetite for live theatre broadcasts from London’s West End and the Oscar Wilde Season will be a very strong offering to our cinema partners for their 2017-18 programme.’

It will be broadcast at: Birks Cinema Aberfeldy; Buccleuch Centre, The Langholm; Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square; Cineworld Aberdeen Union Square; Cineworld Dundee; Cineworld Edinburgh; Cineworld Glasgow Renfrew Street; Empire Clydebank; Fullarton Castle Douglas; Lonsdale Annan; Odeon Braehead; Odeon Dundee (Douglas Field); Odeon Dunfermline; Odeon Edinburgh For Kinnaird; Odeon Edinburgh Lothian Road; Odeon Kilmarnock; Showcase Glasgow; Showcase Paisley; Studio Cinema Dunoon; VUE Edinburgh Ocean Terminal; VUE Edinburgh Omni; VUE Hamilton; VUE Livingston; VUE Stirling; Waterfront Cinema Greenock.

Visit www.OscarWildeCinema.com for tickets.