Walled Garden is blooming after winning award

A housing development in Fife is celebrating after scooping a prestigious award that recognises its role in bringing affordable luxury living for older people.

The Walled Gardens, in St Andrews was awarded the ‘Best Shared Ownership Development’ award at the Inside Housing Development Awards 2017 at a ceremony in London.

Nominees were judged on how the development created a desirable place to live, met the needs of shared owners, the design and sustainability of properties, location and resident feedback.

Lynda Fleming, sales and marketing manager with Bield, said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled to have been awarded Best Shared Ownership Development at the ceremony.

‘The Walled Gardens has brought a touch of affordable luxury to retirement living in St Andrews, thanks to the various living options available.

‘One of our main objectives has been to provide retirees with the freedom of independent living, without losing a sense of being part of the community. This award is a clear acknowledgement that The Walled Gardens has found that balance.’

Located in the heart of St Andrews, The Walled Gardens comprise of 78 one and two-bedroom retirement apartments which offer independence and peace of mind, blending traditional architecture with modern energy efficient interiors.

As well as offering unprecedented high standards, the apartments are available on a shared ownership basis – an increasingly appealing purchase arrangement.

Shared ownership offers the option to purchase a 75% share of the property and then if desired, purchase the remaining 25% after living in the property for one year.

Jointly marketed by Rettie & Co. and locally by Thorntons, the apartments are located just a short walk from the historic town centre. Apartment prices start from £176,250.

