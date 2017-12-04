Voting opens to decide the nation’s #ScotWord

Posted on

Edinburgh’s Hogmanay has launched a nationwide vote to ask Scotland to choose its #ScotWord from a selection which have been made by the young people of Scotland.

Young people have been the driving force behind #ScotWord from the outset of the campaign and in this exciting final phase now lead in widening the discussion around Scottish pride and facilitating intergenerational debate in homes, communities and online as the call is issued to everyone in Scotland to campaign and vote for their favourite #ScotWord.

Votes can chose from #CULTURE, #BRAW, #WELCOME, #HAME, #ALIVE, #DIVERSE and #BONNIE.

The vote is open until 17 December but the #ScotWord which wins the public vote won’t be revealed until 30 December, when it will form the stunning culmination of the iconic Torchlight Procession. This moment is set to launch Edinburgh’s Hogmanay and herald the beginning of the Year of Young People 2018 with a unique new image and an international message representing the value of and values of young people.

For weeks young people from Orkney to Dumfries have been debating, discussing and submitting their favourite #ScotWord as part of the youth led national engagement campaign which began on 13th October with a call to action from Lead #ScotWord Champion, Scottish singer songwriter Nina Nesbitt.

Since then, young #ScotWord Champions, many of whom are also Year of Young People 2018 Ambassadors, have delivered over one hundred workshops engaging many hundreds young people across the length and breadth of Scotland. The workshops were co-designed by young people to encourage participants in three age groups; 8-11, 12-15 and 16-26, to reflect on what Scotland means to them, to share their hopes and aspirations for Scotland’s – and their own future – and to choose and share their own #ScotWord.

The Young Champions have collectively worked with a hugely diverse range of their peers from a wide range of backgrounds during the campaign, delivering workshops to groups in schools, universities, youth groups and libraries across Scotland including; Who Cares? Scotland, LGBT Youth Scotland, The Royal Blind School of Edinburgh and Landed Peer Education Service.

The #ScotWord campaign saw hundreds of entries from young people across Scotland before the closing date on St Andrew’s Day. The Young Champions then had the unenviable task of whittling the many hundreds of submitted words down to the final shortlist of potential #ScotWords and now leave the final decision firmly in the hands of the people of Scotland!

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, directors of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay said: ‘We are very proud to be celebrating the start of Scotland’s Year of Young People – the most exciting themed year so far – in Scotland, a country which empowers young people. #ScotWord is the blazing voice of Scotland’s young people telling the world why they’re proud to live in this extraordinary country.’

Katie Tweedie, #ScotWord Young Champion said: ‘It has been absolutely incredible to be part of the #ScotWord campaign for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay. As a #ScotWord Champion for Midlothian I have engaged with youth groups and charities allowing as many young people as possible to get together and think big about what makes them proud to live in Scotland.

‘It is so important for everyone to now campaign and vote for their favourite #ScotWord as the chosen word will be shown to the rest of the world on December 30th at the Torchlight Procession and will launch the Year of Young People 2018.’

Paul Bush OBE, VisitScotland‘s director of events, said: ‘Scotland is getting set to celebrate the Year of Young People in 2018 where the spotlight will shine on young people’s talents and contributions, giving them the opportunity to show the world what they are made of.

‘Working with the events and festivals industry in Scotland, 2018 provides us with a special opportunity to showcase both our rich annual events programme and a host of brand new events which will bring the themes of the year alive.’

Voting is now live via scotword.edinburghshogmanay.com